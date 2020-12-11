No. 8 Creighton 98, Nebraska 74

NEBRASKA (3-3)
Mayen 0-1 2-2 2, Allen 10-20 3-4 26, Banton 3-6 4-6 12, McGowens 5-7 2-5 15, Thorbjarnarson 3-5 0-0 8, Webster 2-8 0-2 5, Ouedraogo 1-3 2-3 4, Stevenson 1-6 0-0 2, Piatkowski 0-0 0-0 0, Porter 0-0 0-0 0, Wood 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 13-22 74.
CREIGHTON (4-1)
Bishop 5-5 0-2 10, Jefferson 5-9 0-1 11, Ballock 2-6 0-0 6, Zegarowski 6-13 5-5 22, Mahoney 7-17 2-2 20, Jones 3-6 0-0 7, Kalkbrenner 6-9 1-3 13, Mitchell 3-5 0-0 7, Epperson 0-0 0-0 0, Canfield 1-1 0-0 2, Zeil 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Osmani 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-73 8-13 98.
Halftime_Creighton 44-40. 3-Point Goals_Nebraska 11-26 (McGowens 3-3, Allen 3-6, Thorbjarnarson 2-3, Banton 2-4, Webster 1-5, Mayen 0-1, Wood 0-1, Stevenson 0-3), Creighton 14-30 (Zegarowski 5-7, Mahoney 4-10, Ballock 2-5, Mitchell 1-1, Jones 1-2, Jefferson 1-4, Davis 0-1). Rebounds_Nebraska 36 (Allen 9), Creighton 29 (Kalkbrenner 8). Assists_Nebraska 12 (Thorbjarnarson 3), Creighton 24 (Jefferson, Zegarowski 5). Total Fouls_Nebraska 15, Creighton 19. A_254 (18,320).
