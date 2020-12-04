On Air: This Just In
No. 8 Michigan St. 83, Detroit 76

By The Associated Press
December 4, 2020 7:04 pm
DETROIT (0-0)

Isiani 3-7 0-0 7, Davis 10-26 4-4 24, Fraser 4-8 3-3 11, Johnson 7-14 2-2 20, Kuol 5-16 2-2 12, Rose 1-1 0-0 2, Calipari 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-73 11-11 76.

MICHIGAN ST. (4-0)

G.Brown 6-9 0-0 16, Hauser 3-6 3-4 10, Henry 4-11 4-4 12, Kithier 1-3 0-0 2, Watts 8-14 6-6 23, Hoggard 1-3 2-3 4, Loyer 0-3 2-2 2, Hall 2-4 1-1 5, Marble 4-7 1-3 9, Bingham 0-0 0-0 0, Sissoko 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 19-23 83.

Halftime_35-35. 3-Point Goals_Detroit 5-23 (Johnson 4-6, Isiani 1-5, Calipari 0-1, Kuol 0-2, Davis 0-9), Michigan St. 6-18 (G.Brown 4-6, Hauser 1-4, Watts 1-4, Hall 0-1, Henry 0-1, Loyer 0-2). Fouled Out_Isiani, Kuol. Rebounds_Detroit 33 (Fraser 12), Michigan St. 36 (Henry 10). Assists_Detroit 14 (Isiani 5), Michigan St. 16 (Henry 6). Total Fouls_Detroit 20, Michigan St. 16.

