No. 8 Michigan St. 83, Detroit 76

DETROIT (0-0)
Isiani 3-7 0-0 7, Davis 10-26 4-4 24, Fraser 4-8 3-3 11, Johnson 7-14 2-2 20, Kuol 5-16 2-2 12, Rose 1-1 0-0 2, Calipari 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-73 11-11 76.
MICHIGAN ST. (4-0)
G.Brown 6-9 0-0 16, Hauser 3-6 3-4 10, Henry 4-11 4-4 12, Kithier 1-3 0-0 2, Watts 8-14 6-6 23, Hoggard 1-3 2-3 4, Loyer 0-3 2-2 2, Hall 2-4 1-1 5, Marble 4-7 1-3 9, Bingham 0-0 0-0 0, Sissoko 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 19-23 83.
Halftime_35-35. 3-Point Goals_Detroit 5-23 (Johnson 4-6, Isiani 1-5, Calipari 0-1, Kuol 0-2, Davis 0-9), Michigan St. 6-18 (G.Brown 4-6, Hauser 1-4, Watts 1-4, Hall 0-1, Henry 0-1, Loyer 0-2). Fouled Out_Isiani, Kuol. Rebounds_Detroit 33 (Fraser 12), Michigan St. 36 (Henry 10). Assists_Detroit 14 (Isiani 5), Michigan St. 16 (Henry 6). Total Fouls_Detroit 20, Michigan St. 16.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments