No. 8 NC State 54, No. 1 South Carolina 46

NC STATE (3-0)
Jones 6-13 2-3 16, Cunane 3-13 8-8 14, Brown-Turner 5-19 0-0 11, Crutchfield 1-7 0-0 2, Perez 5-11 0-1 11, Hobby 0-0 0-0 0, Sutphin 0-1 0-0 0, Demeke 0-4 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-68 10-12 54
SOUTH CAROLINA (3-1)
Boston 4-14 0-0 9, Saxton 0-1 0-0 0, Beal 2-6 1-2 5, Cooke 4-18 2-2 11, Henderson 1-13 0-0 2, Amihere 5-16 1-3 11, Grissett 4-4 0-4 8, Littleton 0-0 0-0 0, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Russell 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-74 4-11 46
|NC State
|9
|12
|15
|18
|—
|54
|South Carolina
|12
|8
|13
|13
|—
|46
3-Point Goals_NC State 4-17 (Jones 2-2, Cunane 0-2, Brown-Turner 1-3, Crutchfield 0-2, Perez 1-4, Sutphin 0-1, Demeke 0-3), South Carolina 2-12 (Boston 1-3, Cooke 1-5, Henderson 0-2, Amihere 0-2). Assists_NC State 10 (Perez 4), South Carolina 9 (Henderson 6). Fouled Out_South Carolina Grissett. Rebounds_NC State 49 (Brown-Turner 4-12), South Carolina 54 (Amihere 7-15). Total Fouls_NC State 12, South Carolina 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,500.
