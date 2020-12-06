No. 8 NC State 98, Coastal Carolina 46

COASTAL CAROLINA (1-1)
Blount 5-18 1-2 13, Janae Camp 1-2 0-0 2, Brown 0-7 1-2 1, Davis 4-12 0-0 10, Smith 0-4 2-2 2, Saintigene 0-0 1-2 1, Janeen Camp 3-8 0-0 6, Lewis 0-1 0-0 0, Denson 2-9 3-6 7, West 1-7 2-4 4, Simmons 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-69 10-18 46
NC STATE (4-0)
Jones 5-9 1-1 12, Cunane 2-5 0-0 4, Brown-Turner 4-8 2-4 11, Demeke 3-8 0-0 8, Perez 5-8 4-4 17, Hobby 5-7 0-0 12, Rice 1-3 0-2 2, Sutphin 3-7 2-2 8, Moore 0-2 2-2 2, Bryant 4-7 1-2 10, Waggoner 5-11 2-7 12, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 37-75 14-24 98
|Coastal Carolina
|21
|4
|6
|15
|—
|46
|NC State
|19
|32
|32
|15
|—
|98
3-Point Goals_Coastal Carolina 4-23 (Blount 2-5, Brown 0-4, Davis 2-9, Smith 0-2, Denson 0-1, West 0-1, Simmons 0-1), NC State 10-28 (Jones 1-3, Brown-Turner 1-3, Demeke 2-5, Perez 3-4, Hobby 2-3, Sutphin 0-3, Moore 0-1, Bryant 1-2, Waggoner 0-4). Assists_Coastal Carolina 10 (Brown 3), NC State 28 (Brown-Turner 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Coastal Carolina 43 (Blount 4-9), NC State 57 (Rice 4-6). Total Fouls_Coastal Carolina 22, NC State 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_25.
Comments