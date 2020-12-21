On Air: Federal News Network program
No. 8 Oregon 69, Washington St. 65

By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 5:02 pm
< a min read
      

OREGON (7-0)

Boley 6-9 1-2 18, Sabally 9-17 1-3 19, Chavez 1-3 0-0 3, Mikesell 1-5 0-0 3, Paopao 2-8 0-0 4, Giomi 0-0 0-0 0, Prince 2-3 0-0 4, Shelley 4-9 0-0 11, Dugalic 1-1 0-0 2, Parrish 1-2 0-0 3, Scherr 0-0 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-57 4-7 69

WASHINGTON ST. (3-1)

Motuga 5-10 1-1 11, Murekatete 2-7 2-2 6, Charlisse Leger-Walker 7-16 2-2 20, Krystal Leger-Walker 3-12 2-2 10, Teder 2-5 0-0 5, Nankervis 1-2 0-0 2, Celena Molina 0-0 0-0 0, Cherilyn Molina 0-0 0-0 0, Sarver 0-1 0-0 0, Clarke 4-8 2-3 11, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-61 9-10 65

Oregon 14 18 17 20 69
Washington St. 20 17 13 15 65

3-Point Goals_Oregon 11-18 (Boley 5-5, Chavez 1-2, Mikesell 1-3, Paopao 0-2, Shelley 3-4, Parrish 1-2), Washington St. 8-24 (Motuga 0-4, Leger-Walker 4-10, Leger-Walker 2-6, Teder 1-3, Clarke 1-1). Assists_Oregon 13 (Paopao 5), Washington St. 17 (Leger-Walker 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oregon 37 (Team 4-7), Washington St. 33 (Team 5-6). Total Fouls_Oregon 10, Washington St. 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

