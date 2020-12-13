No. 8 Oregon 79, No. T-15 Oregon St. 59

OREGON (5-0)
Boley 2-9 0-0 4, Sabally 4-8 0-1 8, Chavez 2-5 2-2 8, Mikesell 8-12 0-0 21, Paopao 9-15 0-0 22, Giomi 0-1 1-2 1, Prince 2-4 0-0 4, Shelley 2-8 0-0 5, Dugalic 2-5 0-0 4, Parrish 0-2 0-0 0, Scherr 0-0 0-0 0, Watson 0-1 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-70 5-7 79
OREGON ST. (3-2)
Corosdale 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 7-14 0-0 14, Mack 1-2 1-1 3, Goforth 2-6 5-6 9, Goodman 2-6 1-2 7, Mitrovic 5-13 1-3 11, Subasic 1-2 2-2 5, Mannen 0-2 0-0 0, Simmons 0-2 0-0 0, Faustino 0-0 0-0 0, Samuel 3-10 4-6 10, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-59 14-20 59
|Oregon
|21
|24
|22
|12
|—
|79
|Oregon St.
|11
|13
|17
|18
|—
|59
3-Point Goals_Oregon 12-24 (Boley 0-2, Sabally 0-1, Chavez 2-3, Mikesell 5-8, Paopao 4-5, Shelley 1-3, Parrish 0-2), Oregon St. 3-19 (Corosdale 0-1, Mack 0-1, Goforth 0-2, Goodman 2-5, Mitrovic 0-3, Subasic 1-1, Mannen 0-1, Simmons 0-2, Samuel 0-3). Assists_Oregon 25 (Chavez 6), Oregon St. 13 (Goforth 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oregon 43 (Sabally 5-6), Oregon St. 37 (Jones 2-5). Total Fouls_Oregon 18, Oregon St. 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
