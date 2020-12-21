On Air: Motley Fool Money
No. 8 Tennessee 102, Saint Joseph’s 66

By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 8:22 pm
SAINT JOSEPH’S (0-5)

Funk 4-9 1-1 10, Longpre 3-4 0-1 6, Tracey 0-2 0-0 0, Daly 4-11 5-8 13, Hall 2-10 0-0 5, Bishop 4-11 3-3 12, Moore 3-5 4-4 10, Forrest 3-6 1-1 9, Jansson 0-0 1-3 1. Totals 23-58 15-21 66.

TENNESSEE (5-0)

Fulkerson 3-5 4-4 10, Bailey 5-10 6-7 18, James 3-7 0-0 7, Vescovi 4-9 4-4 16, Pons 5-8 2-2 13, Johnson 4-10 4-8 12, Springer 2-6 4-4 10, Anosike 2-3 5-6 9, Nkamhoua 3-4 0-0 6, Plavsic 0-0 1-2 1, Gaines 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-62 30-37 102.

Halftime_Tennessee 56-33. 3-Point Goals_Saint Joseph’s 5-24 (Forrest 2-4, Bishop 1-5, Funk 1-5, Hall 1-6, Daly 0-1, Moore 0-1, Tracey 0-2), Tennessee 10-24 (Vescovi 4-8, Springer 2-2, Bailey 2-7, James 1-3, Pons 1-3, Johnson 0-1). Fouled Out_Funk, Longpre, Tracey, Springer. Rebounds_Saint Joseph’s 24 (Daly 7), Tennessee 42 (Pons 9). Assists_Saint Joseph’s 12 (Daly 3), Tennessee 23 (Fulkerson, Vescovi, Johnson 5). Total Fouls_Saint Joseph’s 30, Tennessee 22. A_4,191 (21,678).

