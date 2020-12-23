On Air: Federal Insights
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

No. 8 Tennessee 80, SC-Upstate 60

By The Associated Press
December 23, 2020 6:57 pm
< a min read
      

SC-UPSTATE (0-8)

Zink 4-7 0-0 8, Bruner 7-12 0-0 18, White 2-7 1-1 5, Aldrich 0-2 0-0 0, Mozone 3-5 0-0 9, Hammond 5-14 1-2 13, Smith 2-4 1-1 5, Watson 1-2 0-0 2, Hodge 0-0 0-0 0, Sheida 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 3-4 60.

TENNESSEE (6-0)

Fulkerson 2-4 6-6 10, Bailey 8-12 0-0 18, James 3-5 5-6 11, Vescovi 3-6 0-0 9, Pons 2-5 1-2 5, Springer 3-8 3-4 9, Johnson 1-3 2-2 4, Anosike 2-3 1-2 5, Nkamhoua 4-4 1-1 9, Plavsic 0-0 0-0 0, Gaines 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-50 19-23 80.

Halftime_Tennessee 33-26. 3-Point Goals_SC-Upstate 9-18 (Bruner 4-6, Mozone 3-5, Hammond 2-3, White 0-4), Tennessee 5-16 (Vescovi 3-6, Bailey 2-4, Johnson 0-1, Pons 0-1, James 0-2, Springer 0-2). Rebounds_SC-Upstate 16 (Aldrich 5), Tennessee 30 (James 8). Assists_SC-Upstate 12 (Bruner 6), Tennessee 21 (Vescovi 8). Total Fouls_SC-Upstate 19, Tennessee 12. A_4,191 (21,678).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|29 Microsoft Teams Office Hours for...
12|29 Properly Managing CAPA Programs for...
12|29 Managing Key Issues in the Response to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VA, United Way, DoorDash deliver food, supplies to Veterans experiencing food insecurity