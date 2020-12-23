No. 8 Tennessee 80, SC-Upstate 60

SC-UPSTATE (0-8)

Zink 4-7 0-0 8, Bruner 7-12 0-0 18, White 2-7 1-1 5, Aldrich 0-2 0-0 0, Mozone 3-5 0-0 9, Hammond 5-14 1-2 13, Smith 2-4 1-1 5, Watson 1-2 0-0 2, Hodge 0-0 0-0 0, Sheida 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 3-4 60.

TENNESSEE (6-0)

Fulkerson 2-4 6-6 10, Bailey 8-12 0-0 18, James 3-5 5-6 11, Vescovi 3-6 0-0 9, Pons 2-5 1-2 5, Springer 3-8 3-4 9, Johnson 1-3 2-2 4, Anosike 2-3 1-2 5, Nkamhoua 4-4 1-1 9, Plavsic 0-0 0-0 0, Gaines 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-50 19-23 80.

Halftime_Tennessee 33-26. 3-Point Goals_SC-Upstate 9-18 (Bruner 4-6, Mozone 3-5, Hammond 2-3, White 0-4), Tennessee 5-16 (Vescovi 3-6, Bailey 2-4, Johnson 0-1, Pons 0-1, James 0-2, Springer 0-2). Rebounds_SC-Upstate 16 (Aldrich 5), Tennessee 30 (James 8). Assists_SC-Upstate 12 (Bruner 6), Tennessee 21 (Vescovi 8). Total Fouls_SC-Upstate 19, Tennessee 12. A_4,191 (21,678).

