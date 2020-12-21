No. 8 Tennessee meets USC Upstate

South Carolina Upstate (0-7) vs. No. 8 Tennessee (4-0)

Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Tennessee hosts South Carolina Upstate in an early season matchup. Tennessee won at home over Tennessee Tech 103-49 on Friday, while South Carolina Upstate came up short in a 65-57 game at UNC Greensboro last week.

SUPER SENIORS: Tennessee has relied heavily on its seniors this year. John Fulkerson, Josiah-Jordan James, Victor Bailey Jr. and Yves Pons have collectively accounted for 54 percent of all Volunteers scoring this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: Tommy Bruner has had his hand in 50 percent of all South Carolina Upstate field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 20 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Tennessee has scored 75.8 points per game and allowed 47.5 over its four-game home winning streak.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Spartans have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Volunteers. Tennessee has an assist on 49 of 94 field goals (52.1 percent) across its previous three outings while South Carolina Upstate has assists on 40 of 70 field goals (57.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Tennessee defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27.5 percent of all possessions, which is the 12th-highest rate in the country. South Carolina Upstate has turned the ball over on 21.9 percent of its possessions (ranked 262nd among Division I teams).

