Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

No. 9 Creighton 94, Nebraska-Omaha 67

By The Associated Press
December 1, 2020 6:49 pm
< a min read
      

NEBRASKA-OMAHA (1-2)

Pile 1-3 1-5 3, Tut 2-8 1-2 5, Akinwole 3-13 0-0 8, Smith 3-6 0-0 7, Thornhill 4-8 0-0 9, Booth 2-9 2-2 7, Ruffin 7-12 3-3 18, Robinson 1-5 0-0 3, Roe 3-6 0-0 7, Evans 0-2 0-0 0, Hughes 0-1 0-0 0, Luedtke 0-0 0-0 0, Brougham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-73 7-12 67.

CREIGHTON (2-0)

Bishop 7-10 4-4 18, Jefferson 3-5 4-4 11, Ballock 2-3 0-0 5, Zegarowski 4-8 0-1 11, Mahoney 6-9 0-0 17, Jones 4-7 3-5 12, Mitchell 0-0 2-2 2, Kalkbrenner 5-10 0-0 10, Epperson 3-6 0-0 6, Canfield 0-0 0-0 0, Zeil 0-0 2-2 2, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Osmani 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-59 15-18 94.

Halftime_Creighton 50-26. 3-Point Goals_Nebraska-Omaha 8-25 (Akinwole 2-4, Roe 1-1, Thornhill 1-2, Robinson 1-3, Smith 1-3, Ruffin 1-4, Booth 1-6, Evans 0-2), Creighton 11-22 (Mahoney 5-7, Zegarowski 3-7, Ballock 1-2, Jefferson 1-2, Jones 1-3, Kalkbrenner 0-1). Rebounds_Nebraska-Omaha 24 (Pile 9), Creighton 42 (Bishop 8). Assists_Nebraska-Omaha 10 (Booth 3), Creighton 28 (Zegarowski 11). Total Fouls_Nebraska-Omaha 16, Creighton 12.

        Insight by VMware: Be a part of the conversation about what the future of the workforce looks like by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 Future of Mining Australia 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS welcomed 51 new citizens in a ceremony during halftime of the Jaguars game