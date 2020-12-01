No. 9 Creighton 94, Nebraska-Omaha 67

NEBRASKA-OMAHA (1-2)
Pile 1-3 1-5 3, Tut 2-8 1-2 5, Akinwole 3-13 0-0 8, Smith 3-6 0-0 7, Thornhill 4-8 0-0 9, Booth 2-9 2-2 7, Ruffin 7-12 3-3 18, Robinson 1-5 0-0 3, Roe 3-6 0-0 7, Evans 0-2 0-0 0, Hughes 0-1 0-0 0, Luedtke 0-0 0-0 0, Brougham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-73 7-12 67.
CREIGHTON (2-0)
Bishop 7-10 4-4 18, Jefferson 3-5 4-4 11, Ballock 2-3 0-0 5, Zegarowski 4-8 0-1 11, Mahoney 6-9 0-0 17, Jones 4-7 3-5 12, Mitchell 0-0 2-2 2, Kalkbrenner 5-10 0-0 10, Epperson 3-6 0-0 6, Canfield 0-0 0-0 0, Zeil 0-0 2-2 2, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Osmani 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-59 15-18 94.
Halftime_Creighton 50-26. 3-Point Goals_Nebraska-Omaha 8-25 (Akinwole 2-4, Roe 1-1, Thornhill 1-2, Robinson 1-3, Smith 1-3, Ruffin 1-4, Booth 1-6, Evans 0-2), Creighton 11-22 (Mahoney 5-7, Zegarowski 3-7, Ballock 1-2, Jefferson 1-2, Jones 1-3, Kalkbrenner 0-1). Rebounds_Nebraska-Omaha 24 (Pile 9), Creighton 42 (Bishop 8). Assists_Nebraska-Omaha 10 (Booth 3), Creighton 28 (Zegarowski 11). Total Fouls_Nebraska-Omaha 16, Creighton 12.
