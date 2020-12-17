No. 9 Creighton 94, St. John’s 76

CREIGHTON (5-2)

Bishop 5-10 1-2 11, Jefferson 4-5 1-3 10, Ballock 3-5 0-0 9, Zegarowski 7-10 0-0 20, Mahoney 6-10 1-1 16, Kalkbrenner 7-13 1-1 15, Jones 1-2 0-0 2, O’Connell 3-7 0-0 6, Mitchell 1-2 0-0 2, Epperson 0-2 0-0 0, Canfield 0-0 0-0 0, Zeil 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 38-67 5-9 94.

ST. JOHN’S (5-4)

Moore 3-6 0-1 7, Alexander 6-11 0-0 13, Dunn 5-13 0-0 10, Williams 2-6 1-2 6, Champagnie 5-13 2-2 17, Addae-Wusu 5-10 1-3 12, Earlington 1-2 2-2 4, Toro 1-2 0-0 2, Cole 0-1 0-0 0, Caraher 1-2 0-0 3, Roberts 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-67 6-10 76.

Halftime_Creighton 41-34. 3-Point Goals_Creighton 13-23 (Zegarowski 6-7, Ballock 3-5, Mahoney 3-7, Jefferson 1-2, Jones 0-1, O’Connell 0-1), St. John’s 10-25 (Champagnie 5-8, Addae-Wusu 1-2, Caraher 1-2, Moore 1-2, Williams 1-2, Alexander 1-3, Cole 0-1, Earlington 0-1, Dunn 0-4). Rebounds_Creighton 43 (Bishop, Jefferson 10), St. John’s 24 (Champagnie 5). Assists_Creighton 23 (Jefferson 8), St. John’s 17 (Dunn 7). Total Fouls_Creighton 13, St. John’s 13.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.