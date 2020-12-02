No. 9 Creighton goes up against Kennesaw St.

Kennesaw State (2-0) vs. No. 9 Creighton (2-0)

CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Creighton hosts Kennesaw State in an early season matchup. Kennesaw State blew out Toccoa Falls by 62 on Saturday. Creighton is coming off a 94-67 win over Nebraska Omaha on Tuesday.

FAB FRESHMEN: Kennesaw State has relied heavily on its freshmen. Spencer Rodgers, Chris Youngblood, Kasen Jennings and Brandon Stroud have combined to account for 52 percent of all Owls scoring this season.SOLID SPENCER: Rodgers has connected on 66.7 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Kennesaw State’s Youngblood has attempted 18 3-pointers and has connected on 44.4 percent of them.

STIFLING STATE: Kennesaw State has held opposing teams to 42 points per game this season, the lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.