No. 9 Kentucky 98, Wofford 37

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 4:04 pm
< a min read
      

WOFFORD (3-3)

Hatton 3-9 0-0 7, McDavid 2-7 2-4 6, Carman 2-9 2-2 7, Lutz 1-12 0-0 3, Matthews 2-4 2-2 6, Cook 1-2 0-0 2, Tomlin 2-3 2-4 6, Turner 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Pulanco 0-0 0-4 0, Crawford 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 13-46 8-16 37

KENTUCKY (7-1)

Edwards 8-10 3-3 19, McKinney 3-4 2-2 8, Green 2-9 0-0 4, Howard 7-12 0-0 18, Patterson 7-11 2-2 17, Owens 4-7 2-2 10, Benton 3-6 1-1 8, King 0-0 0-0 0, Massengill 1-4 0-0 3, Roach 1-3 0-0 2, Hunt 1-3 0-0 2, Leveretter 2-8 3-5 7, Toller 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 39-77 13-15 98

Wofford 5 6 13 13 37
Kentucky 21 27 27 23 98

3-Point Goals_Wofford 3-15 (Hatton 1-1, Carman 1-4, Lutz 1-8, Matthews 0-1, Cook 0-1), Kentucky 7-23 (McKinney 0-1, Green 0-3, Howard 4-7, Patterson 1-4, Benton 1-4, Massengill 1-2, Hunt 0-2). Assists_Wofford 7 (Matthews 2), Kentucky 17 (Howard 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Wofford 29 (McDavid 5-7), Kentucky 45 (Leveretter 7-9). Total Fouls_Wofford 16, Kentucky 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,200.

