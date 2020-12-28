No. 9 Texas A&M 112, Northwestern St. 26

NORTHWESTERN ST. (0-5)

Sion 3-8 0-0 6, Cummings 2-4 0-0 5, Dussette 1-6 5-6 8, Harris 1-8 0-0 3, Washington 0-6 0-0 0, Green 0-4 0-0 0, VanNett 1-6 0-0 2, Cojocariu 1-4 0-0 2, Marsh 0-0 0-0 0, Vidal 0-4 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 9-50 5-6 26

TEXAS A&M (9-0)

N’dea Jones 3-6 1-2 7, Ciera Johnson 5-5 3-4 13, Nixon 1-3 0-0 2, Wells 5-7 2-2 13, Wilson 3-6 2-2 8, Dreimane 3-3 0-0 6, McKinzie Green 1-3 2-2 4, Zaay Green 4-9 1-1 10, Morris 3-6 5-6 12, Pitts 5-8 0-0 14, Kay Kay Green 3-4 0-0 9, Maliyah Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Sahara Jones 3-7 0-1 8, Perry 0-0 0-0 0, Tofaeono 2-2 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 42-72 16-20 112

Northwestern St. 11 2 7 6 — 26 Texas A&M 29 35 27 21 — 112

3-Point Goals_Northwestern St. 3-23 (Sion 0-1, Cummings 1-2, Dussette 1-3, Harris 1-4, Washington 0-2, Green 0-3, VanNett 0-5, Cojocariu 0-2, Vidal 0-1), Texas A&M 12-23 (Nixon 0-1, Wells 1-2, Green 1-3, Morris 1-1, Pitts 4-7, Green 3-3, Johnson 0-1, Jones 2-5). Assists_Northwestern St. 6 (Cummings 2), Texas A&M 26 (Nixon 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Northwestern St. 26 (Cummings 3-4), Texas A&M 50 (Johnson 3-6). Total Fouls_Northwestern St. 14, Texas A&M 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_733.

