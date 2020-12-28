On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

No. 9 Texas A&M 112, Northwestern St. 26

By The Associated Press
December 28, 2020 10:33 pm
< a min read
      

NORTHWESTERN ST. (0-5)

Sion 3-8 0-0 6, Cummings 2-4 0-0 5, Dussette 1-6 5-6 8, Harris 1-8 0-0 3, Washington 0-6 0-0 0, Green 0-4 0-0 0, VanNett 1-6 0-0 2, Cojocariu 1-4 0-0 2, Marsh 0-0 0-0 0, Vidal 0-4 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 9-50 5-6 26

TEXAS A&M (9-0)

N’dea Jones 3-6 1-2 7, Ciera Johnson 5-5 3-4 13, Nixon 1-3 0-0 2, Wells 5-7 2-2 13, Wilson 3-6 2-2 8, Dreimane 3-3 0-0 6, McKinzie Green 1-3 2-2 4, Zaay Green 4-9 1-1 10, Morris 3-6 5-6 12, Pitts 5-8 0-0 14, Kay Kay Green 3-4 0-0 9, Maliyah Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Sahara Jones 3-7 0-1 8, Perry 0-0 0-0 0, Tofaeono 2-2 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 42-72 16-20 112

Northwestern St. 11 2 7 6 26
Texas A&M 29 35 27 21 112

3-Point Goals_Northwestern St. 3-23 (Sion 0-1, Cummings 1-2, Dussette 1-3, Harris 1-4, Washington 0-2, Green 0-3, VanNett 0-5, Cojocariu 0-2, Vidal 0-1), Texas A&M 12-23 (Nixon 0-1, Wells 1-2, Green 1-3, Morris 1-1, Pitts 4-7, Green 3-3, Johnson 0-1, Jones 2-5). Assists_Northwestern St. 6 (Cummings 2), Texas A&M 26 (Nixon 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Northwestern St. 26 (Cummings 3-4), Texas A&M 50 (Johnson 3-6). Total Fouls_Northwestern St. 14, Texas A&M 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_733.

        Insight by American Military University: Experts affiliated with American Military University discuss how institutions of higher education must augment offerings to equip students with relevant education and transitional skills in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|4 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|4 Intro to Microsoft Teams for Business
1|4 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier