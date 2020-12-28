No. 9 Texas A&M women cruise past Northwestern State

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Destiny Pitts scored 14 points to lead No. 9 Texas A&M to a 112-26 victory over Northwestern State on Monday night.

Kayla Wells and Ciera Johnson each added 13 points as the Aggies (9-0) set a school record for scoring. The previous mark came in a 111-83 victory over Lamar on Nov. 15, 1995.

Alexis Morris added 12 points and Zaay Green, a transfer from Tennessee, had 10 in her Aggies debut.

A&M shot 58.3% from the field (42 of 72), including 12 of 23 (52.2%) on 3-pointers.

Anessa Dussette scored eight points to lead Northwestern State (0-5), which made only 9 of 50 field goals and had 26 turnovers that A&M converted to 36 points.

No. 23 GONZAGA 65, LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 62

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jill Townsend had nine of her 19 points in the fourth quarter and grabbed 10 rebounds, Jenn Wirth also had a double-double and Gonzaga rallied to win its West Coast Conference opener.

The Bulldogs trailed by 11 early in the second quarter and didn’t take the lead until LeeAnne Wirth and her twin sister Jen had back-to-back layups for a 60-58 lead with 2:51 to play.

Jen Wirth had 14 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals and LeeAnne had 10 points. Cierra Walker added 12 points on four 3-pointers for the Bulldogs (6-2).

Ariel Johnson had 16 points for the Lions (1-5) and Chelsey Gipson added 10.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.