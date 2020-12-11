Trending:
No. 9 Villanova 76, Georgetown 63

By The Associated Press
December 11, 2020 9:04 pm
VILLANOVA (5-1)

Robinson-Earl 3-9 1-2 9, Samuels 3-10 1-1 7, Daniels 6-11 1-2 18, Gillespie 5-10 3-4 18, Moore 2-7 0-0 5, Swider 4-8 0-0 10, Slater 2-3 0-0 4, Dixon 0-2 5-8 5. Totals 25-60 11-17 76.

GEORGETOWN (2-3)

Pickett 7-11 0-0 16, Wahab 5-12 2-2 12, Blair 5-11 0-0 11, Carey 2-6 0-0 6, J.Harris 1-5 0-0 2, Bile 2-6 0-0 5, D.Harris 4-7 0-0 9, Ighoefe 0-1 2-2 2, Sibley 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 4-4 63.

Halftime_Georgetown 46-33. 3-Point Goals_Villanova 15-39 (Gillespie 5-7, Daniels 5-9, Robinson-Earl 2-4, Swider 2-6, Moore 1-5, Slater 0-1, Dixon 0-2, Samuels 0-5), Georgetown 7-23 (Pickett 2-4, Carey 2-6, D.Harris 1-3, Bile 1-4, Blair 1-5, J.Harris 0-1). Fouled Out_Pickett, Bile. Rebounds_Villanova 33 (Moore 8), Georgetown 35 (Pickett 10). Assists_Villanova 17 (Gillespie, Moore 6), Georgetown 10 (Blair 3). Total Fouls_Villanova 13, Georgetown 17.

