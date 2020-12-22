On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
No. 9 Wisconsin 67, Nebraska 53

By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 9:03 pm
NEBRASKA (4-4)

Mayen 2-9 1-2 5, Ouedraogo 3-4 0-0 6, Allen 4-9 0-2 11, Banton 5-12 2-2 15, McGowens 2-7 5-9 10, Thorbjarnarson 1-6 1-2 4, Lakes 0-2 0-0 0, Webster 0-3 0-0 0, Andre 1-1 0-0 2, Stevenson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-54 9-17 53.

WISCONSIN (7-1)

Ford 4-9 4-4 13, Potter 3-7 3-3 10, Reuvers 3-6 4-4 10, Davison 5-11 2-2 15, Trice 3-13 0-0 7, Jon.Davis 3-7 0-0 7, Wahl 0-1 2-2 2, Anderson 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 22-55 15-15 67.

Halftime_Wisconsin 25-24. 3-Point Goals_Nebraska 8-27 (Allen 3-5, Banton 3-5, McGowens 1-2, Thorbjarnarson 1-5, Lakes 0-1, Stevenson 0-1, Webster 0-2, Mayen 0-6), Wisconsin 8-26 (Davison 3-5, Anderson 1-1, Jon.Davis 1-2, Potter 1-3, Ford 1-6, Trice 1-7, Reuvers 0-1, Wahl 0-1). Fouled Out_Allen. Rebounds_Nebraska 28 (Banton 8), Wisconsin 39 (Potter 11). Assists_Nebraska 12 (Banton 4), Wisconsin 14 (Davison 7). Total Fouls_Nebraska 15, Wisconsin 12.

