No. T-20 South Florida 73, Cincinnati 61

By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 5:49 pm
SOUTH FLORIDA (5-1)

Leverett 1-2 2-4 4, Mununga 3-5 7-10 13, Harvey 7-15 2-2 21, Pinzan 2-7 0-5 4, Tsineke 3-5 1-2 7, Bermejo 0-0 0-0 0, Brabencova 3-8 3-4 10, Vitulova 1-2 2-2 4, Jordao 1-1 0-0 2, Alvarez 2-4 2-2 8, Lazic 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-49 19-31 73

CINCINNATI (1-5)

Niang 6-7 0-0 12, Thomas 13-20 6-10 32, Hayes 0-8 4-8 4, Haymer 2-4 0-0 4, Schimmel 2-5 0-0 5, Jadyn Scott 1-3 0-0 2, Khalifa 0-1 0-0 0, Gritzali 0-3 2-2 2, Jada Scott 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-53 12-20 61

South Florida 26 7 17 23 73
Cincinnati 13 16 19 13 61

3-Point Goals_South Florida 8-21 (Harvey 5-11, Pinzan 0-3, Brabencova 1-2, Vitulova 0-1, Alvarez 2-4), Cincinnati 1-9 (Thomas 0-2, Hayes 0-2, Schimmel 1-1, Khalifa 0-1, Gritzali 0-1, Wilson 0-2). Assists_South Florida 16 (Pinzan 11), Cincinnati 10 (Thomas 5). Fouled Out_South Florida Leverett, Cincinnati Niang, Haymer. Rebounds_South Florida 40 (Leverett 3-6), Cincinnati 23 (Hayes 2-6). Total Fouls_South Florida 16, Cincinnati 26. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

