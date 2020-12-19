No. T-7 Baylor 117, McNeese St. 24

MCNEESE ST. (0-7)

Tanks 1-6 2-4 4, Robinson 1-3 0-0 2, Hamilton 0-6 0-0 0, Linzy 1-6 2-2 5, Richard 2-11 0-0 4, Van Campen 0-0 0-0 0, Cross 0-0 0-0 0, Gardner 1-8 2-2 4, Ratcliff 1-6 0-0 2, Johnson 0-3 3-4 3, Stubblefield 0-3 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 7-52 9-12 24

BAYLOR (7-1)

Smith 6-7 2-4 14, Egbo 6-9 2-4 14, Trinity Oliver 3-4 1-1 7, Richards 6-6 2-2 14, Ursin 3-6 0-2 7, Bickle 2-5 2-2 6, Carrington 4-11 0-0 9, Jordyn Oliver 6-9 3-4 15, Owens 2-3 0-1 4, Andrews 4-10 0-0 10, Gusters 6-7 5-5 17, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 48-77 17-25 117

McNeese St. 7 7 4 6 — 24 Baylor 27 25 25 40 — 117

3-Point Goals_McNeese St. 1-18 (Hamilton 0-2, Linzy 1-5, Richard 0-4, Gardner 0-4, Ratcliff 0-2, Stubblefield 0-1), Baylor 4-18 (Ursin 1-3, Bickle 0-2, Carrington 1-5, Owens 0-1, Andrews 2-7). Assists_McNeese St. 4 (Richard 1), Baylor 33 (Owens 8). Fouled Out_McNeese St. Johnson. Rebounds_McNeese St. 29 (Team 5-8), Baylor 52 (Oliver 4-11). Total Fouls_McNeese St. 21, Baylor 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.