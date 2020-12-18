No. T-7 Baylor 136, Northwestern St. 43

NORTHWESTERN ST. (0-3)

Sion 0-1 2-2 2, Dussette 4-8 0-0 9, Harris 3-10 0-0 8, VanNett 2-12 0-0 6, Washington 4-11 0-0 12, Green 0-5 0-0 0, Cojocariu 0-2 0-0 0, Cummings 1-4 0-0 3, Marsh 0-2 0-0 0, Vidal 1-2 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 15-57 2-2 43

BAYLOR (6-1)

Smith 12-15 6-6 30, Egbo 10-15 1-2 21, Trinity Oliver 1-2 4-4 6, Richards 2-5 0-1 4, Ursin 3-4 0-0 7, Bickle 2-4 2-2 6, Carrington 5-6 1-2 13, Jordyn Oliver 5-8 2-3 12, Owens 1-1 0-0 3, Andrews 5-10 0-0 12, Gusters 11-14 0-0 22, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 57-84 16-20 136

Northwestern St. 15 6 9 13 — 43 Baylor 38 36 28 34 — 136

3-Point Goals_Northwestern St. 11-38 (Dussette 1-3, Harris 2-6, VanNett 2-8, Washington 4-9, Green 0-4, Cojocariu 0-2, Cummings 1-3, Marsh 0-2, Vidal 1-1), Baylor 6-11 (Ursin 1-2, Carrington 2-3, Owens 1-1, Andrews 2-5). Assists_Northwestern St. 10 (Dussette 2), Baylor 45 (Oliver 10). Fouled Out_Northwestern St. Dussette. Rebounds_Northwestern St. 15 (Harris 3-4), Baylor 56 (Smith 6-8). Total Fouls_Northwestern St. 18, Baylor 8. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,048.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.