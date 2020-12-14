On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

No. T-7 Baylor 91, Texas Tech 45

By The Associated Press
December 14, 2020 10:06 pm
< a min read
      

TEXAS TECH (3-2)

Gerlich 1-8 0-0 2, Gordon 3-14 1-1 8, Gray 6-15 5-7 18, Carr 3-8 0-0 7, Tucker 2-5 2-4 6, Murray 0-3 2-2 2, Powell 0-2 0-0 0, Wade-Warren 1-2 0-1 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-57 10-15 45

BAYLOR (4-1)

Smith 6-9 9-10 21, Egbo 4-7 0-3 8, Trinity Oliver 4-7 2-2 10, Richards 2-7 2-2 6, Ursin 2-5 0-0 4, Bickle 2-6 1-2 5, Carrington 6-11 0-0 13, Jordyn Oliver 3-4 2-4 8, Andrews 2-3 0-0 6, Gusters 5-6 0-0 10, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 36-65 16-23 91

Texas Tech 11 12 13 9 45
Baylor 20 20 24 27 91

3-Point Goals_Texas Tech 3-19 (Gerlich 0-4, Gordon 1-6, Gray 1-4, Carr 1-3, Murray 0-2), Baylor 3-9 (Ursin 0-1, Carrington 1-5, Andrews 2-3). Assists_Texas Tech 7 (Gerlich 3), Baylor 30 (Oliver 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Texas Tech 22 (Gray 2-5), Baylor 55 (Egbo 3-7). Total Fouls_Texas Tech 20, Baylor 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,105.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
12|14 DreamTX
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

World War II Veteran Margaret Klessen becomes first VA patient nationwide to receive COVID-19 vaccine