Nolley leads Memphis over Central Arkansas 85-68

By The Associated Press
December 4, 2020 10:34 pm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Landers Nolley II had 23 points as Memphis topped Central Arkansas 85-68 on Friday night.

D.J. Jeffries had 15 points for Memphis (3-2). Lester Quinones added 14 points and Boogie Ellis had 10.

Rylan Bergersen had 22 points and five steals for the Bears (0-1). Jaxson Baker added 11 points and Khaleem Bennett had six rebounds.

