Norfolk St. 68, George Mason 65

By The Associated Press
December 26, 2020 6:12 pm
NORFOLK ST. (4-3)

Matthews 1-2 0-0 2, Kalogerias 0-0 0-0 0, Carter 5-11 2-5 12, Chavis 0-1 2-2 2, Lawrence 4-9 4-6 13, Bryant 1-4 0-0 2, Jenkins 1-2 0-0 3, Ford 1-4 5-6 7, Hawkins 5-9 2-2 14, Hicks 3-5 2-4 11, Chambers 1-2 0-0 2, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 17-25 68.

GEORGE MASON (4-2)

Oduro 4-11 2-2 10, Wilson 2-3 1-4 5, Greene 3-9 2-2 9, Johnson 2-7 1-4 5, Kolek 6-14 2-2 19, Hartwell 0-4 0-0 0, Miller 3-7 0-0 6, Haidara 4-5 0-0 8, Calixte 1-1 1-3 3, Polite 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 9-17 65.

Halftime_George Mason 30-27. 3-Point Goals_Norfolk St. 7-17 (Hicks 3-4, Hawkins 2-3, Jenkins 1-1, Lawrence 1-6, Bryant 0-1, Carter 0-2), George Mason 6-31 (Kolek 5-11, Greene 1-6, Polite 0-1, Hartwell 0-3, Johnson 0-3, Oduro 0-3, Miller 0-4). Rebounds_Norfolk St. 26 (Hicks 5), George Mason 37 (Oduro, Haidara 9). Assists_Norfolk St. 6 (Carter 3), George Mason 16 (Kolek, Miller 4). Total Fouls_Norfolk St. 18, George Mason 20. A_202 (10,000).

