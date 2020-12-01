On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Norfolk State plays ODU

By The Associated Press
December 1, 2020 8:15 am
< a min read
      

Old Dominion (1-1) vs. Norfolk State (2-0)

Echols Hall, Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion and Norfolk State both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams earned victories on Saturday. Norfolk State earned a 57-54 win in Harrisonburg over Radford, while Old Dominion won 86-78 at home against William & Mary.

STEPPING UP: Norfolk State’s Devante Carter has averaged 13.5 points and five rebounds while Kashaun Hicks has put up 12.5 points and four rebounds. For the Monarchs, Malik Curry has averaged 20.5 points and 4.5 assists while Kalu Ezikpe has put up 13 points and 9.5 rebounds.MIGHTY MALIK: Curry has connected on 33.3 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

        Insight by MFGS, Inc.: In this exclusive Federal News Network survey, cybersecurity experts from the military services and intelligence community offer insights into how their agencies are transforming their approaches to cybersecurity to address the ever-changing threats.

DID YOU KNOW: Norfolk State has made 9.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among MEAC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 Future of Mining Australia 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First Lady Melania Trump Unveils the 2020 White House Christmas Décor