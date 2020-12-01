Norfolk State plays ODU

Old Dominion (1-1) vs. Norfolk State (2-0)

Echols Hall, Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion and Norfolk State both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams earned victories on Saturday. Norfolk State earned a 57-54 win in Harrisonburg over Radford, while Old Dominion won 86-78 at home against William & Mary.

STEPPING UP: Norfolk State’s Devante Carter has averaged 13.5 points and five rebounds while Kashaun Hicks has put up 12.5 points and four rebounds. For the Monarchs, Malik Curry has averaged 20.5 points and 4.5 assists while Kalu Ezikpe has put up 13 points and 9.5 rebounds.MIGHTY MALIK: Curry has connected on 33.3 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Norfolk State has made 9.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among MEAC teams.

