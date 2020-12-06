North Alabama 107, Carver 40

CARVER (0-5)
Coley 1-3 0-0 2, Augusta 5-14 2-2 15, Hepburn 1-3 2-3 4, Mayuen 2-8 0-0 5, Sims 0-2 1-2 1, Middlebrooks 1-5 0-0 2, Scott 2-3 4-4 8, Hanna 0-1 0-0 0, Ferrell 1-5 0-0 2, Ervin 0-0 1-2 1, Simmons 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 13-46 10-13 40.
NORTH ALABAMA (2-0)
Chatman 2-3 1-2 5, Youngblood 7-12 3-3 22, Blackmon 6-13 0-0 15, Breeland 3-6 0-0 6, Soucie 4-9 4-5 12, Brown 4-10 1-2 12, James 8-10 7-10 25, Matic 4-5 0-0 10, Wright 0-0 0-0 0, Barranco 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-68 16-22 107.
Halftime_North Alabama 47-22. 3-Point Goals_Carver 4-19 (Augusta 3-8, Mayuen 1-7, Coley 0-1, Ferrell 0-1, Hanna 0-1, Simmons 0-1), North Alabama 15-33 (Youngblood 5-8, Brown 3-7, Blackmon 3-9, James 2-2, Matic 2-3, Breeland 0-2, Soucie 0-2). Rebounds_Carver 24 (Sims 7), North Alabama 41 (James 8). Assists_Carver 2 (Sims 2), North Alabama 18 (Brown 5). Total Fouls_Carver 20, North Alabama 15. A_194 (4,000).
