North Alabama 99, Crowley’s Ridge 51

CROWLEY’S RIDGE (0-2)

Clairday 2-5 0-0 4, K.Roberson 2-6 0-0 6, Corder 1-8 0-0 2, Moore 1-6 1-2 4, B.Roberson 4-16 2-2 12, Ware 1-4 2-4 4, Willett 5-13 0-0 10, Mo.James 2-6 0-0 4, Mero 0-3 0-0 0, Ballard 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Boan 0-2 1-2 1, Perkins 0-0 0-0 0, Gregg 0-2 0-0 0, Maxwell 0-1 0-0 0, Duncan 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-76 6-10 51.

NORTH ALABAMA (3-2)

Me.James 7-15 4-5 18, Littles 9-15 2-5 20, Youngblood 4-7 2-2 12, Blackmon 4-8 1-2 13, Soucie 3-8 3-4 9, Brim 4-10 4-4 13, Brown 3-9 0-0 8, Chatman 0-2 0-1 0, Matic 1-3 0-0 3, Wright 0-0 0-0 0, Howell 1-3 0-0 3, Barranco 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-80 16-23 99.

Halftime_North Alabama 50-25. 3-Point Goals_Crowley’s Ridge 5-25 (K.Roberson 2-6, B.Roberson 2-7, Moore 1-3, Boan 0-1, Clairday 0-1, Corder 0-1, Mo.James 0-1, Mero 0-1, Gregg 0-2, Willett 0-2), North Alabama 11-33 (Blackmon 4-7, Youngblood 2-4, Brown 2-7, Matic 1-2, Howell 1-3, Brim 1-5, Chatman 0-1, Soucie 0-1, Me.James 0-3). Rebounds_Crowley’s Ridge 31 (B.Roberson 10), North Alabama 60 (Littles 19). Assists_Crowley’s Ridge 6 (B.Roberson, Mo.James 2), North Alabama 20 (Soucie 7). Total Fouls_Crowley’s Ridge 18, North Alabama 13. A_181 (4,000).

