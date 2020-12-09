On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

North Alabama plays host to Troy

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 8:45 am
< a min read
      

Troy (1-3) vs. North Alabama (2-0)

Flowers Hall, Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama squares off against Troy in an early season matchup. Each team last saw action this past Sunday. North Alabama knocked off Carver College by 67 points at home, while Troy came up short in a 77-55 game at UAB.

FAB FRESHMEN: Troy’s Zay Williams, Kam Woods and Antwan Burnett have combined to account for 52 percent of all Trojans scoring this season.MIGHTY MERVIN: Across one games this year, North Alabama’s Mervin James has shot 80 percent.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

DID YOU KNOW: North Alabama is ranked third in Division I with an average of 102.5 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
12|7 VetsinTech Cybersecurity Palo Alto...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps staff member works to improve support of Deaf Volunteers