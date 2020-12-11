North Alabama visits Indiana

North Alabama (2-1) vs. Indiana (3-2)

Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama and Indiana look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of losses in their last game. Indiana lost 69-67 in overtime at Florida State on Wednesday, while North Alabama came up short in a 62-57 game at home to Troy on Thursday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis has averaged 22.2 points and nine rebounds while Race Thompson has put up 11 points and 7.2 rebounds. For the Lions, Jamari Blackmon has averaged 14.7 points and five rebounds while Payton Youngblood has put up 11.3 points and 5.3 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JAMARI: Blackmon has connected on 22.2 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 27 over his last three games. He’s also converted 90.9 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: North Alabama has committed a turnover on just 12.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the 10th-best percentage among all Division I teams. The Lions have turned the ball over only nine times per game this season.

