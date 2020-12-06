Trending:
North Carolina 81, Charlotte 75

By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 7:50 pm
CHARLOTTE (0-4)

McCullough 1-2 0-0 2, Harris 3-7 1-2 7, Busick 3-5 0-0 7, Jett-Wilson 8-15 3-4 22, McMillian 6-15 2-2 15, Pearson 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 0-0 1-2 1, Konek 2-2 2-3 8, Lawrence 0-2 0-0 0, Linney 4-15 0-0 11, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-64 9-13 75

NORTH CAROLINA (5-0)

Poole 2-4 1-2 5, Bailey 3-7 3-4 9, Holesinska 2-5 7-10 13, Kelly 3-11 4-5 11, Watts 4-8 7-8 17, Tshitenge 0-1 0-0 0, Todd-Williams 2-3 1-2 7, Young 2-3 0-0 6, Ustby 5-9 2-6 13, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-51 25-37 81

Charlotte 15 25 17 18 75
North Carolina 21 20 22 18 81

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 10-24 (Busick 1-2, Jett-Wilson 3-4, McMillian 1-3, Konek 2-2, Lawrence 0-1, Linney 3-12), North Carolina 10-24 (Bailey 0-2, Holesinska 2-4, Kelly 1-4, Watts 2-6, Todd-Williams 2-3, Young 2-3, Ustby 1-2). Assists_Charlotte 13 (McMillian 6), North Carolina 15 (Holesinska 5). Fouled Out_Charlotte Busick. Rebounds_Charlotte 31 (Team 3-5), North Carolina 36 (Poole 2-4). Total Fouls_Charlotte 27, North Carolina 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

