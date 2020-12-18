North Carolina 92, No. 18 Syracuse 68

SYRACUSE (4-1)

Strautmane 2-9 0-0 5, Cardoso 4-12 3-8 11, Lewis 3-15 2-3 10, Mangakahia 1-4 0-0 3, Williams 1-6 2-2 4, Djaldi-Tabdi 0-5 0-0 0, Finklea-Guity 0-1 0-4 0, Engstler 7-9 2-3 18, Fitzmaurice 0-0 0-0 0, Washington 0-5 2-2 2, Blackstone 1-2 0-2 2, Fisher 3-6 2-2 11, McNeal 0-1 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-75 15-28 68

NORTH CAROLINA (6-2)

Poole 3-7 3-4 9, Bailey 10-15 5-5 25, Kelly 6-14 8-9 22, Ustby 4-7 0-0 10, Watts 0-6 0-0 0, Tshitenge 0-0 0-2 0, Holesinska 6-12 5-6 21, Todd-Williams 1-3 3-5 5, Young 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-64 24-31 92

Syracuse 9 23 15 21 — 68 North Carolina 21 24 24 23 — 92

3-Point Goals_Syracuse 9-36 (Strautmane 1-6, Cardoso 0-1, Lewis 2-7, Mangakahia 1-4, Williams 0-4, Djaldi-Tabdi 0-2, Engstler 2-3, Washington 0-4, Blackstone 0-1, Fisher 3-4), North Carolina 8-24 (Bailey 0-1, Kelly 2-6, Ustby 2-3, Watts 0-3, Holesinska 4-10, Todd-Williams 0-1). Assists_Syracuse 5 (Lewis 3), North Carolina 21 (Kelly 8). Fouled Out_Syracuse Fisher. Rebounds_Syracuse 43 (Cardoso 7-13), North Carolina 51 (Poole 4-11). Total Fouls_Syracuse 27, North Carolina 23. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

