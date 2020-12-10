North Dakota 75, South Dakota 71

NORTH DAKOTA (1-3)
Rebraca 10-15 5-6 26, Sueker 2-6 7-9 11, Ihenacho 5-8 1-3 12, Nero 4-9 2-2 10, Sims 2-7 3-4 8, Igbanugo 2-4 0-1 5, Danielson 1-3 0-0 3, Urbonavicius 0-1 0-0 0, Shockey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 18-25 75.
SOUTH DAKOTA (0-4)
Heiman 2-4 0-0 4, Fuller 6-11 1-1 15, Perrott-Hunt 1-3 1-2 4, Plitzuweit 2-9 1-2 5, Umude 12-25 1-2 30, Kamateros 2-4 1-2 5, Chisom 2-4 2-3 6, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Archambault 1-2 0-0 2, Zizic 0-0 0-1 0, Koster 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 7-13 71.
Halftime_North Dakota 35-29. 3-Point Goals_North Dakota 5-19 (Igbanugo 1-2, Rebraca 1-2, Danielson 1-3, Ihenacho 1-3, Sims 1-5, Nero 0-2, Sueker 0-2), South Dakota 8-21 (Umude 5-9, Fuller 2-5, Perrott-Hunt 1-3, Archambault 0-1, Chisom 0-1, Plitzuweit 0-2). Fouled Out_Heiman, Kamateros. Rebounds_North Dakota 34 (Ihenacho 9), South Dakota 27 (Heiman, Umude, Kamateros 5). Assists_North Dakota 8 (Ihenacho 3), South Dakota 18 (Plitzuweit 8). Total Fouls_North Dakota 17, South Dakota 20.
