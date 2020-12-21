On Air: Motley Fool Money
North Florida 98, Edward Waters 71

By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 9:26 pm
EDWARD WATERS (0-1)

Johnson 10-20 4-4 25, Fointno 1-4 0-0 2, Thomas 0-5 1-2 1, Brown 3-6 0-0 6, Darby 4-12 2-2 11, Arnold 2-5 2-3 6, Taylor-Hodge 1-4 4-4 7, Green 1-4 2-2 4, Thompson 1-4 0-0 2, Nolan 2-4 0-0 4, Wooten 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 26-69 16-19 71.

NORTH FLORIDA (2-8)

Aybar 4-6 1-1 9, Endicott 7-9 3-3 18, Adedoyin 6-13 2-2 17, Placer 3-7 2-3 10, James 3-5 0-0 7, Burkhardt 4-5 0-0 12, Crews 4-10 0-0 10, Legrand 1-3 2-4 5, Parker 1-3 3-5 5, Berenbaum 2-3 0-0 5, Schach 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 35-66 13-18 98.

Halftime_North Florida 53-32. 3-Point Goals_Edward Waters 3-19 (Taylor-Hodge 1-1, Darby 1-3, Johnson 1-7, Arnold 0-1, Green 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Fointno 0-2, Thompson 0-3), North Florida 15-36 (Burkhardt 4-5, Adedoyin 3-9, Placer 2-6, Crews 2-7, Berenbaum 1-1, James 1-1, Endicott 1-2, Legrand 1-2, Aybar 0-1, Schach 0-2). Fouled Out_Aybar. Rebounds_Edward Waters 28 (Johnson 9), North Florida 49 (Endicott 11). Assists_Edward Waters 14 (Thomas 5), North Florida 21 (Adedoyin 7). Total Fouls_Edward Waters 18, North Florida 15. A_542 (5,800).

