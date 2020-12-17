North Texas 85, Houston Baptist 55

HOUSTON BAPTIST (1-6)

McKenzie 1-6 0-0 2, Thompson 0-3 2-2 2, Iyeyemi 0-1 0-0 0, Boothman 5-14 2-2 16, Pierre 0-5 2-2 2, Castro 5-12 1-1 14, Janacek 1-4 0-0 3, Lee 6-8 1-1 14, Tse 1-2 0-0 2, Long 0-0 0-0 0, Gomes 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-57 8-8 55.

NORTH TEXAS (3-3)

Bell 2-6 1-2 5, Z.Simmons 4-5 0-2 8, Hamlet 8-10 2-2 19, McBride 3-8 0-0 8, Reese 7-9 0-0 18, Murray 0-3 0-0 0, Lewis 6-7 0-0 12, Jones 3-7 2-2 8, Ousmane 2-3 0-2 4, Wise 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 36-59 5-10 85.

Halftime_North Texas 44-15. 3-Point Goals_Houston Baptist 9-19 (Boothman 4-6, Castro 3-4, Lee 1-1, Janacek 1-4, McKenzie 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Pierre 0-2), North Texas 8-18 (Reese 4-5, McBride 2-5, Hamlet 1-1, Wise 1-1, Bell 0-1, Jones 0-2, Murray 0-3). Rebounds_Houston Baptist 24 (Castro 7), North Texas 37 (Bell 10). Assists_Houston Baptist 9 (Janacek 3), North Texas 20 (Hamlet 10). Total Fouls_Houston Baptist 10, North Texas 11.

