Northwestern 74, Indiana 67

By The Associated Press
December 23, 2020 10:52 pm
NORTHWESTERN (5-1)

Beran 0-1 0-0 0, Kopp 5-6 0-0 13, Nance 4-7 1-1 9, Audige 6-9 4-4 17, Buie 4-8 0-0 11, Gaines 3-7 1-2 7, Young 4-6 5-6 13, Berry 1-5 0-0 2, Greer 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-50 11-13 74.

INDIANA (5-3)

Jackson-Davis 9-12 4-6 22, Thompson 4-7 2-4 11, Durham 0-4 2-4 2, Franklin 7-17 0-0 16, Phinisee 1-5 2-2 4, Galloway 2-2 0-0 6, Hunter 1-4 0-0 3, Lander 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 25-52 10-16 67.

Halftime_Northwestern 37-28. 3-Point Goals_Northwestern 7-19 (Kopp 3-4, Buie 3-5, Audige 1-4, Berry 0-2, Gaines 0-2, Nance 0-2), Indiana 7-18 (Galloway 2-2, Franklin 2-6, Lander 1-1, Thompson 1-1, Hunter 1-3, Durham 0-2, Phinisee 0-3). Rebounds_Northwestern 24 (Young 9), Indiana 26 (Jackson-Davis 9). Assists_Northwestern 13 (Buie 4), Indiana 11 (Durham, Galloway 3). Total Fouls_Northwestern 17, Indiana 14.

