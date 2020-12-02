Northwestern 92, Ark.-Pine Bluff 49

ARK.-PINE BLUFF (0-4)
Bell 3-16 4-8 11, Doss 3-14 4-8 10, Johnson 2-6 4-4 8, Lynn 4-8 3-4 12, Morris 2-4 2-2 6, Jones 0-4 0-0 0, Stokes 1-2 0-0 2, Stredic 0-1 0-0 0, T.Doolittle 0-1 0-0 0, Boyd 0-0 0-0 0, Ivory 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-56 17-26 49.
NORTHWESTERN (1-0)
Beran 2-3 2-4 7, Kopp 5-10 4-5 18, Nance 5-11 0-0 11, Audige 6-12 1-4 16, Greer 1-1 0-0 3, Buie 3-8 1-1 8, Gaines 1-3 0-0 2, Berry 4-6 4-6 15, Young 4-5 2-3 10, Nicholson 1-3 0-0 2, Zalewski 0-0 0-0 0, Dixon 0-0 0-0 0, Martinelli 0-0 0-0 0, Sandhu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-62 14-23 92.
Halftime_Northwestern 39-29. 3-Point Goals_Ark.-Pine Bluff 2-15 (Lynn 1-3, Bell 1-5, Johnson 0-3, Doss 0-4), Northwestern 14-29 (Kopp 4-7, Berry 3-4, Audige 3-8, Beran 1-1, Greer 1-1, Buie 1-3, Nance 1-4, Gaines 0-1). Fouled Out_Johnson. Rebounds_Ark.-Pine Bluff 24 (Bell 10), Northwestern 46 (Beran, Nance, Young 7). Assists_Ark.-Pine Bluff 7 (Johnson 3), Northwestern 25 (Greer 8). Total Fouls_Ark.-Pine Bluff 18, Northwestern 22.
