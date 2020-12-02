Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Northwestern 92, Ark.-Pine Bluff 49

By The Associated Press
December 2, 2020 11:09 pm
< a min read
      

ARK.-PINE BLUFF (0-4)

Bell 3-16 4-8 11, Doss 3-14 4-8 10, Johnson 2-6 4-4 8, Lynn 4-8 3-4 12, Morris 2-4 2-2 6, Jones 0-4 0-0 0, Stokes 1-2 0-0 2, Stredic 0-1 0-0 0, T.Doolittle 0-1 0-0 0, Boyd 0-0 0-0 0, Ivory 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-56 17-26 49.

NORTHWESTERN (1-0)

Beran 2-3 2-4 7, Kopp 5-10 4-5 18, Nance 5-11 0-0 11, Audige 6-12 1-4 16, Greer 1-1 0-0 3, Buie 3-8 1-1 8, Gaines 1-3 0-0 2, Berry 4-6 4-6 15, Young 4-5 2-3 10, Nicholson 1-3 0-0 2, Zalewski 0-0 0-0 0, Dixon 0-0 0-0 0, Martinelli 0-0 0-0 0, Sandhu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-62 14-23 92.

Halftime_Northwestern 39-29. 3-Point Goals_Ark.-Pine Bluff 2-15 (Lynn 1-3, Bell 1-5, Johnson 0-3, Doss 0-4), Northwestern 14-29 (Kopp 4-7, Berry 3-4, Audige 3-8, Beran 1-1, Greer 1-1, Buie 1-3, Nance 1-4, Gaines 0-1). Fouled Out_Johnson. Rebounds_Ark.-Pine Bluff 24 (Bell 10), Northwestern 46 (Beran, Nance, Young 7). Assists_Ark.-Pine Bluff 7 (Johnson 3), Northwestern 25 (Greer 8). Total Fouls_Ark.-Pine Bluff 18, Northwestern 22.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID provides relief in Philippines in aftermath of strongest storm of the year