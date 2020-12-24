Northwestern faces tough test vs No. 23 Ohio State

No. 23 Ohio State (7-1, 1-1) vs. Northwestern (5-1, 2-0)

Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Ohio State presents a tough challenge for Northwestern. Northwestern has . Ohio State beat Rutgers by 12 at home in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Ohio State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Duane Washington Jr., CJ Walker, Justice Sueing and Kyle Young have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 64 percent of all Buckeyes points over the team’s last five games.DOMINANT DUANE: Washington has connected on 35 percent of the 60 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 26 over his last three games. He’s also converted 92.9 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Wildcats have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Buckeyes. Northwestern has an assist on 49 of 89 field goals (55.1 percent) across its previous three matchups while Ohio State has assists on 38 of 74 field goals (51.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Ohio State offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.2 percent of its possessions, which is the eighth-best rate in the nation. The Northwestern defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 253rd among Division I teams).

