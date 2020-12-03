On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Northwestern sinks 14 3s in win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 12:18 am
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Miller Kopp scored 18 points and Chase Audige scored 16 and Northwestern opened its season by beating Arkansas-Pine Bluff 92-49 on Wednesday.

The Wildcats made 14 of 29 3-pointers — eight in the second half — when they created distance from Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-4). Seven different Northwestern players knocked down at least one 3.

It’s the highest number of 3s made by a Northwestern team since burying 17 against Rutgers in February 2016.

Kopp sandwiched a 3 and a jump shot around Audige’s dunk and 3 and Northwestern led 32-19 with 5:17 before halftime.

The Wildcats led 39-29 at the half, and out of the break, broke it open with a 12-2 run for a 51-31 advantage when Kopp made another 3 with 16:05 to go.

Ty Berry scored 15 points for the Wildcats, Pete Nance 11 and Ryan Young 10. Ryan Greer made his first-career start for the Wildcats and distributed a career-high eight assists.

Jalen Lynn led the Golden Lions with 12 points, Markedric Bell 11 and Shaun Doss Jr. 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

