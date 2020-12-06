Notre Dame 65, IUPUI 58

IUPUI (2-1)
Williams 3-8 2-2 8, Andersen 3-6 0-0 7, McLimore 4-11 1-1 11, Perkins 2-8 0-0 5, Roule 6-16 0-0 16, Allen 2-4 0-0 4, O’Reilly 2-3 0-0 4, Beier 1-1 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-57 3-3 58
NOTRE DAME (2-2)
Westbeld 9-14 3-4 22, Mabrey 1-6 0-0 2, Peoples 6-13 2-2 14, Prohaska 1-1 0-0 2, Walker 2-4 2-2 6, Brunelle 5-8 0-0 11, Gilbert 3-5 1-1 7, Abdur-Rahim 0-0 0-0 0, Campbell 0-0 1-2 1, Hayes 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-52 9-11 65
|IUPUI
|18
|15
|12
|13
|—
|58
|Notre Dame
|13
|12
|20
|20
|—
|65
3-Point Goals_IUPUI 9-24 (Williams 0-1, Andersen 1-3, McLimore 2-4, Perkins 1-4, Roule 4-11, Beier 1-1), Notre Dame 2-9 (Westbeld 1-2, Mabrey 0-2, Peoples 0-2, Brunelle 1-2, Hayes 0-1). Assists_IUPUI 14 (Roule 4), Notre Dame 14 (Westbeld 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_IUPUI 36 (Williams 4-10), Notre Dame 25 (Westbeld 2-6). Total Fouls_IUPUI 14, Notre Dame 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_523.
