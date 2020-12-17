Notre Dame 84, Virginia Tech 78

VIRGINIA TECH (6-1)

Jones 2-5 0-0 4, Kitley 10-15 5-5 25, Amoore 9-19 0-0 23, King 0-4 0-0 0, Sheppard 5-11 2-2 14, Obouh Fegue 0-0 0-0 0, Ennis 1-1 0-0 3, Geiman 0-1 0-0 0, Green 3-4 1-2 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-60 8-9 78

NOTRE DAME (3-3)

Westbeld 7-16 7-9 23, Vaughn 3-3 0-0 6, Gilbert 1-5 3-4 5, Mabrey 2-4 2-2 6, Peoples 6-10 2-6 15, Brunelle 6-11 0-0 17, Prohaska 1-2 2-2 4, Hayes 2-2 4-4 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-53 20-27 84

Virginia Tech 26 12 24 16 — 78 Notre Dame 17 26 20 21 — 84

3-Point Goals_Virginia Tech 10-27 (Amoore 5-12, King 0-4, Sheppard 2-6, Ennis 1-1, Geiman 0-1, Green 2-3), Notre Dame 8-15 (Westbeld 2-5, Peoples 1-1, Brunelle 5-9). Assists_Virginia Tech 13 (Amoore 5), Notre Dame 16 (Mabrey 3). Fouled Out_Virginia Tech Sheppard. Rebounds_Virginia Tech 28 (Kitley 2-7), Notre Dame 30 (Westbeld 2-6). Total Fouls_Virginia Tech 24, Notre Dame 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_64.

