Nowell carries Little Rock past Central Arkansas 86-83

By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 7:40 pm
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Markquis Nowell recorded 19 points and 13 assists as Arkansas-Little Rock narrowly beat Central Arkansas 86-83 on Sunday.

Ruot Monyyong added 12 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Trojans (3-2). Nikola Maric had 18 points and seven rebounds, and Ben Coupet Jr. added 14 points. Nowell made 9 of 10 from the free throw line.

DeAndre Jones had 23 points for the Bears (0-2). Rylan Bergersen added 14 points and eight rebounds. Khaleem Bennett had 11 points and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

