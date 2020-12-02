Trending:
Nuga scores 17 to lead Kent State past Point Park 90-41

By The Associated Press
December 2, 2020 7:33 pm
KENT, Ohio (AP) — Mike Nuga had 17 points and five steals as Kent State romped past Point Park 90-41 on Wednesday.

Gabe O’Neal added 15 points for Kent State (1-0). Jeremiah Hernandez and Danny Pippen each had 13 points.

Xavier Prince had 10 points for the Pioneers.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

