Nutall leads Sam Houston State over Dallas Christian 117-42

By The Associated Press
December 4, 2020 10:55 pm
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Zach Nutall had 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists as Sam Houston State routed Dallas Christian 117-42 on Friday night.

Demarkus Lampley had 17 points, with five 3-pointers, for Sam Houston State (1-3). Donte Powers added 15 points and Tristan Ikpe had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Reggie Daniels had 12 points for the Crusaders. Ja’Kyrie Robinson added six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

