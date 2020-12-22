NW State faces tough test vs No. 1 Gonzaga

Northwestern State (1-8) vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (5-0)

McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Gonzaga presents a tough challenge for Northwestern State. Northwestern State has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Gonzaga is looking to extend its current five-game winning streak.

SAVVY SENIORS: Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert, Drew Timme and Joel Ayayi have combined to account for 54 percent of all Bulldogs scoring this season.MIGHTY MASSNER: Trenton Massner has connected on 30 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 58.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Northwestern State has lost its last six road games, scoring 63.7 points, while allowing 89.5 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Demons. Gonzaga has 70 assists on 103 field goals (68 percent) over its past three outings while Northwestern State has assists on 27 of 65 field goals (41.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Gonzaga offense has scored 94.6 points per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs third nationally. The Northwestern State defense has allowed 83.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 228th).

