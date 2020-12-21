ODU squares off against Virginia Wesleyan

On Air: Federal News Network program
By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 3:30 pm
Virginia Wesleyan vs. Old Dominion (3-2)

Chartway Arena, Norfolk, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Old Dominion Monarchs will be taking on the Blue Marlins of Division III Virginia Wesleyan. Old Dominion is coming off a 66-62 home win over Northeastern in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Malik Curry has averaged 15.6 points, four rebounds and 5.2 assists this year for Old Dominion. Kalu Ezikpe is also a key contributor, with 12.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and two blocks per game.MIGHTY MALIK: Through five games, Old Dominion’s Malik Curry has connected on 15.4 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 87.5 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Old Dominion went 4-9 overall against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Monarchs put up 62.2 points per contest across those 13 contests.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

