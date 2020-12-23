On Air: Federal Insights
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Oduro, Greene lead George Mason past Towson 70-65

By The Associated Press
December 23, 2020 7:19 pm
< a min read
      

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Josh Oduro registered 19 points and eight rebounds as George Mason narrowly beat Towson 70-65 on Wednesday.

Javon Greene added 13 points and Jamal Hartwell II chipped in 12 points for George Mason (4-1).

Nicolas Timberlake had 14 points for the Tigers (0-4). Juwan Gray added 14 points and Zane Martin had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|29 Microsoft Teams Office Hours for...
12|29 Properly Managing CAPA Programs for...
12|29 Managing Key Issues in the Response to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VA, United Way, DoorDash deliver food, supplies to Veterans experiencing food insecurity