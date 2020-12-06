Trending:
Ognacevic scores 20 to lead Valparaiso past Judson 85-45

By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 7:24 pm
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic had 20 points as Valparaiso romped past Judson 85-45 on Sunday.

Connor Barrett had 17 points for Valparaiso (1-3). Sheldon Edwards and Ben Krikke had 10 points apiece.

Darius Jones had 10 points for the Eagles.

