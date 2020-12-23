On Air: Off The Shelf
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

O’Hearn scores 19 to lift NJIT past Rider 81-66

By The Associated Press
December 23, 2020 4:37 pm
< a min read
      

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Dylan O’Hearn scored 19 points to lead NJIT to an 81-66 win over Rider on Wednesday.

Zach Cooks had 17 points and seven rebounds for NJIT (1-1).

Dontrell McQuarter had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Broncs (1-6), whose losing streak reached four games. Tyrel Bladen had nine rebounds and Christian Ings added eight.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|29 Microsoft Teams Office Hours for...
12|29 Properly Managing CAPA Programs for...
12|29 Managing Key Issues in the Response to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VA, United Way, DoorDash deliver food, supplies to Veterans experiencing food insecurity