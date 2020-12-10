On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Ohio 92, Purdue University Northwest 72

By The Associated Press
December 10, 2020 4:12 pm
< a min read
      

PURDUE UNIVERSITY NORTHWEST (0-2)

Freels 9-17 1-3 19, Miszkiewicz 3-9 0-0 6, Boyle 2-6 2-2 7, Cooper 2-8 5-6 9, Phillips 2-4 1-2 7, Allison 2-2 0-0 5, Irvin 3-4 0-2 9, Zurliene 2-5 0-0 4, Stone 2-5 2-2 6, Gago 0-0 0-0 0, Giner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 11-17 72.

OHIO (4-1)

Towns 1-3 0-1 2, Vander Plas 4-12 4-6 13, Wilson 8-13 1-2 17, McDay 4-8 5-6 14, Preston 10-15 0-0 22, Mil.Brown 4-6 2-3 11, Miguel 3-8 0-1 7, McMurray 0-0 1-2 1, Sears 1-2 0-0 2, White 0-0 0-0 0, Granger 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 36-68 14-23 92.

Halftime_Purdue University Northwest 40-36. 3-Point Goals_Purdue University Northwest 7-17 (Irvin 3-4, Phillips 2-2, Allison 1-1, Boyle 1-3, Miszkiewicz 0-1, Zurliene 0-1, Cooper 0-2, Stone 0-3), Ohio 6-23 (Preston 2-4, Mil.Brown 1-2, McDay 1-4, Miguel 1-4, Vander Plas 1-7, Sears 0-1, Towns 0-1). Fouled Out_Miszkiewicz. Rebounds_Purdue University Northwest 30 (Miszkiewicz 10), Ohio 36 (Wilson 13). Assists_Purdue University Northwest 18 (Zurliene 5), Ohio 24 (Preston 11). Total Fouls_Purdue University Northwest 22, Ohio 12.

