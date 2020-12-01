Trending:
Ohio State still 4th in CFP rankings after cancellation

By RALPH D. RUSSO
December 1, 2020 7:26 pm
Ohio State held on to the fourth spot in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night after having its previous game canceled, landing behind No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 3 Clemson for a second straight week.

The top seven teams were unchanged from last week’s rankings after the playoff contenders either won comfortably or didn’t play because of COVID-19 issues.

Texas A&M was in fifth and Florida sixth.

Ohio State had to cancel its game at Illinois last week because of a spike in COVID-19 cases in the program. It was the second game of the season the Buckeyes have lost. One more would leave them ineligible for the Big Ten championship game and unable to play more than six regular-season games.

No. 7 Cincinnati also had its last game canceled. The Bearcats are next scheduled to play Dec. 12 at Tulsa.

The College Football Playoff has set no minimum number of games played to be eligible for the playoff.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

