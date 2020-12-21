On Air: Federal News Network program
Okauru lifts UNC Wilmington past Campbell 78-59

By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 3:41 pm
BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Mike Okauru scored 17 points as UNC Wilmington beat Campbell 78-59 on Monday.

Jaylen Sims and Ty Gadsden added 15 points, and Joe Pridgen had 14 points and 13 rebounds for UNC Wilmington (5-3).

Cedric Henderson Jr. had 23 points and nine rebounds for the Fighting Camels (4-3).

